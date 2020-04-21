64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: How many deaths are “acceptable,” Mayor Goodman?

David Adams Las Vegas
April 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

So Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinks we should reopen businesses because the number of deaths in Nevada is relatively low. Could it be that’s because businesses are shut down and we practice social distancing? Perhaps Ms. Goodman can suggest how many nurses and physicians dying of COVID-19 is “acceptable.” If we were to open casinos, how many tourist deaths are “acceptable”?

Health care professionals tell us that the only way to control this disease is to do what Gov. Steve Sisolak has done. In Nevada, the disease has not overwhelmed our medical facilities. By listening to the professionals, our governor has made us safer. Listening to Ms. Goodman would undoubtedly have the opposite effect.

MOST READ
1
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
2
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
3
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
5
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Virus highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Hats off to Victor Davis Hanson and his April 12 column, “Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?” He is spot on in advocating for the return of strategic industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, rare earth materials, military and communications technology, etc. from the avowed enemies of America.