LETTER: How many deaths are “acceptable,” Mayor Goodman?

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

So Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinks we should reopen businesses because the number of deaths in Nevada is relatively low. Could it be that’s because businesses are shut down and we practice social distancing? Perhaps Ms. Goodman can suggest how many nurses and physicians dying of COVID-19 is “acceptable.” If we were to open casinos, how many tourist deaths are “acceptable”?

Health care professionals tell us that the only way to control this disease is to do what Gov. Steve Sisolak has done. In Nevada, the disease has not overwhelmed our medical facilities. By listening to the professionals, our governor has made us safer. Listening to Ms. Goodman would undoubtedly have the opposite effect.