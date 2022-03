Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview in Paris last year. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Your March 15 editorial on Ukraine was right on point. What wasn’t said was that the United States has the strongest, best-equipped volunteer military in the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin should be deathly afraid of us. We have interceded in many other instances and, with a few exceptions, been very successful. How much destruction does Putin have to create before we say “enough”?