LETTER: How soon and how drastic?

Ah, yet another Lake Mead story, with pictures as proof (Monday Review-Journal). I have to ask: Haven’t these “monthly studies” from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation been available to the regional water managers since it became apparent the lake was dropping? As they apparently haven’t had much impact in the past, what stock should we put in them helping in the future? With “record lake lows” in the forecast, coupled with Las Vegas’ attitude that yet more housing and more people are necessary, perhaps it’s time to fish or cut bait (if you can find a boat ramp).

I hope the water managers read from the 24-month study what the rest of us are reading right now — and that is it’s not if there must be changes made to the “water-shortage conditions” but rather how soon and how drastic. Either that or perhaps propose a community rain dance where we all cross our collective fingers and hope for rains of biblical proportions.