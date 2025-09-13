81°F
LETTER: How to bring about world peace

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Trump gave Putin a propaganda victory
LETTER: Jefferson’s warning still holds true
LETTER: Las Vegas’ tourism woes aren’t Trump’s fault
LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
September 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine. But because he continues to burn through taxpayer dollars, who could believe him? I surely don’t, and neither should anyone who can critically think.

Speaking out of both sides of his mouth does not promote trust among world leaders — and trust and integrity is golden when it comes to leadership. Mr. Trump has tarnished his reputation, possibly irreparably.

The solution is not an easy one because of the interwoven complexities of decades of hostilities. But cutting off funding would go a long way to saving innocent lives. If Mr. Trump could make the break from his tough-talking, warmongering advisers, he might have a chance to do the right thing. But because Mr. Trump acts reactively and appears to have no foreign policy strategy, we are apt to see a false flag event that those advisors will take advantage of to tell the president that he must act to show strength. This would, of course, be the opposite of what should be done. So we will see if Mr. Trump can withstand the pressure, ditch the doublespeak and do the right thing.

Nicholas Gartner Henderson

Up until 1913, the federal government did just fine collecting excise taxes on domestic products and tariffs on foreign imports.

LETTER: Trump should try trade school
Jo Ann Simmons Henderson

George Wills’ Sept. 4 commentary (“America has too many college students”) definitely hit the mark for me.

LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Single parents are not going to lose Medicaid — unless, of course, they are making substantial money and can afford to pay for health insurance for their children.

LETTER: What makes people feel unsafe
David Dandrea Henderson

We just watched a talking head on a cable news channel tell us sending National Guard troops to a city to help combat crime causes fear in the citizens.

