LETTER: How to bring about world peace

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine. But because he continues to burn through taxpayer dollars, who could believe him? I surely don’t, and neither should anyone who can critically think.

Speaking out of both sides of his mouth does not promote trust among world leaders — and trust and integrity is golden when it comes to leadership. Mr. Trump has tarnished his reputation, possibly irreparably.

The solution is not an easy one because of the interwoven complexities of decades of hostilities. But cutting off funding would go a long way to saving innocent lives. If Mr. Trump could make the break from his tough-talking, warmongering advisers, he might have a chance to do the right thing. But because Mr. Trump acts reactively and appears to have no foreign policy strategy, we are apt to see a false flag event that those advisors will take advantage of to tell the president that he must act to show strength. This would, of course, be the opposite of what should be done. So we will see if Mr. Trump can withstand the pressure, ditch the doublespeak and do the right thing.