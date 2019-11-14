57°F
Letters

LETTER: How to deal with homelessness

Bob Jack North Las Vegas
November 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

If we are to resolve and make inroads into the problem of homelessness, we are going to have to deal with the root causes of that condition. Mental illness and drug addiction are the principal root causes of homelessness.

Society must deal with this problem and it must do so in a straightforward practical way. It must invest in health care and drug addiction facilities and clinics for seriously affected people. It must provide for living and hospital quarters.

Unless society is willing to spend the money to fix the root causes of homelessness, this tragic condition will not be remedied anytime soon.

