Letters

LETTER: How to end police shootings

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
June 1, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
I have some simple solutions to the rash of police reforms put forth by various states, cities and activists groups. I suggest the following:

If a person stopped (or coming into contact with) any law enforcement officer or group of officers does exactly what the officer is telling the person to do, and does not present any physical threat to that officer or other persons, and does not present a danger via a weapon, that person should be able to sue for damages caused by the police.

If, however, that person resists arrest or threatens the officer, he or she is now asking that officer to do his best to control the situation and defend himself or others.

I have been stopped by traffic officers many times in my 78 years and have done exactly what I was asked to do. So far, I have not been shot, thrown to the ground or in any other way hurt.

