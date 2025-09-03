LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base

“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable.

A view of the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Judy Garland's daughter said how happy she was about the new production.

A follow-on production has been discussed, along with the possibility for other re-makes such as Jurassic Park.

The Sphere along with AI creates many possibilities. It could become another way to boost tourism along with the resorts and sports venues.

Studios do not need to be located here to produce for the Sphere, but perhaps if they were here, there could be tighter integration. I have not heard of plans to move here following the defeat of the bills in the legislature, but maybe a studio might still come. Could the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority create some incentives?

A string of top productions along with adding studio production would further cement our reputation as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.