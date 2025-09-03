85°F
Letters

LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base

A view of the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21 ...
A view of the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A voter is directed to an available voting booth at the Silverado Ranch Community Center Saturd ...
LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: This new road construction project stinks
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: Las Vegas’ deals have gone away
North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What voters don’t know can hurt them
John Fields Las Vegas
September 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable. Judy Garland’s daughter said how happy she was about the new production.

A follow-on production has been discussed, along with the possibility for other re-makes such as Jurassic Park.

The Sphere along with AI creates many possibilities. It could become another way to boost tourism along with the resorts and sports venues.

Studios do not need to be located here to produce for the Sphere, but perhaps if they were here, there could be tighter integration. I have not heard of plans to move here following the defeat of the bills in the legislature, but maybe a studio might still come. Could the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority create some incentives?

A string of top productions along with adding studio production would further cement our reputation as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

A voter is directed to an available voting booth at the Silverado Ranch Community Center Saturd ...
LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: Las Vegas’ deals have gone away
Brian Adrian Las Vegas

Las Vegas used to be a place where people would come here for good inexpensive food, free drinks when they gambled and inexpensive entertainment.

North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What voters don’t know can hurt them
Phil Winter Henderson

Too many voters can’t name their city councilmembers, school board trustees, or district attorney yet these officials shape our lives every day.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.

