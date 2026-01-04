LETTER: How to fix Obamacare?

Now that American taxpayers are finally learning that Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, was anything but, where do we go? The entire program was poorly designed, sold to us with lies and is easily subject to fraud, much like other Medicare and Medicaid programs. It has failed miserably.

We are now facing the need to fix a mess, with many of the same people who created it still in Congress in the first place. May God provide them with the wisdom to work collectively and to put together a solution that is bulletproof from fraud and addresses our needs as a country.