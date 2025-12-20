50°F
Letters

LETTER: How to fix our broken political system

Phil Winter Henderson
December 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Why do so many politicians struggle to tell the truth or be transparent? The uncomfortable answer: The political system rewards survival, not honesty.

Telling the truth often means admitting trade-offs, costs or uncertainty. That doesn’t poll well. Spin, slogans and half-truths are safer for re-election, fundraising and party favor. Over time, politicians learn that clarity can end careers, while crafted messaging keeps them employed.

Money plays a role as well. Campaigns depend on donors and interest groups that expect alignment. Saying something honest that upsets the wrong audience can dry up funding overnight. Transparency also exposes mistakes, and in today’s political climate, mistakes are weaponized instantly.

The longer someone stays in office, the more these incentives take hold. That’s why term limits matter.

Limiting time in office won’t magically fix Washington, but it would change incentives. Leaders who can’t spend decades climbing the political ladder have less reason to dodge hard truths. Shorter political careers encourage clearer thinking, simpler laws and greater honesty. Transparency is easier when your future doesn’t depend on endless re-election campaigns.

Americans expect honesty, accountability and common sense. Term limits will break a system that rewards evasion and punishes truth. Limit political careers, and the truth has a fighting chance.

