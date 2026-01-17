53°F
Letters

LETTER: How to fix our elections

Jane Mill Las Vegas
January 16, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Many of us are exhausted by the “ragebait” and tribalism that currently define our politics. Too often, elections feel like a performance where voters are forced to choose the “lesser of two evils” based on fear rather than a candidate’s actual merits.

The math is simple: Our current system protects a duopoly that ignores its own polling data and discourages competition. This is why I am supporting the signature drive for Ranked Choice Voting and Open Primaries in 2026.

Ranked Choice Voting removes the “spoiler effect” and the fear-based voting that keeps us stuck. It forces candidates to appeal to a majority of voters rather than just their partisan base. If we want a system that rewards effective work over performative stunts, we must update our ballots.

I urge my fellow Las Vegans to find a circulator, join your community and help us move toward a more logical, competitive democracy.

LETTER: Creating a permission structure for hate
Ron Moore Las Vegas

The proposed Nevada constitutional amendment on transgender athletes isn’t solving a problem, it’s creating a permission structure for hate.

LETTER: The ICE shooting
Joann Simmons Henderson

Why would we think the feds should be in complete control of this?

