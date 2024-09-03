LETTER: How to increase gaming win in Las Vegas
The Review-Journal reported Thursday the Strip’s gaming win dropped 15 percent. I wonder why?
When tourists come here they have a set amount to spend on food, rooms, etc. The casinos gouge them on everything. If the casinos would lower the prohibitive cost of everything, the tourists would have more money to gamble with. They’re all going home broke anyway, so why not let them gamble more?