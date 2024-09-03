92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: How to increase gaming win in Las Vegas

Marvin Ly practices dealing blackjack at the CEG Dealer School in Las Vegas in April 2021. (Rac ...
Marvin Ly practices dealing blackjack at the CEG Dealer School in Las Vegas in April 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Jeff German at Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jun ...
LETTER: Much respect for deceased journalist
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road. (Michael Q ...
LETTER: Harris prepares to repeat this past mistake
Renato Fernandes built a scale model of his backyard trapeze which he presented as a visual aid ...
LETTER: NIMBYs shut down backyard trapeze in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Should the fetus matter when setting abortion laws?
Kipp Altemara Las Vegas
September 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Review-Journal reported Thursday the Strip’s gaming win dropped 15 percent. I wonder why?

When tourists come here they have a set amount to spend on food, rooms, etc. The casinos gouge them on everything. If the casinos would lower the prohibitive cost of everything, the tourists would have more money to gamble with. They’re all going home broke anyway, so why not let them gamble more?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center i ...
LETTER: Justice delivered
Gene Roman New York City, N.Y.

In response to the conviction in the murder of Jeff German.

LETTER: What HOA homeowners need to do
Sam Wagmeister Las Vegas

Homeowners, take some responsibility. The HOAs aren’t perfect. You are the oversight. Participate. And HOA board members, welcome the input.