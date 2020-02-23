LETTER: How to judge President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Kathleen Kelley’s Thursday letter to the editor criticizing President Donald Trump displays a level of unawareness that has been perpetuated since before he was elected. After the past election, I, too, was unhappy. I did not vote for Mr. Trump but gave him the same opportunity to change my mind about his “job performance” that I did for the previous president.

But I found that following the advice of deceased Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer — ”don’t pay attention to what he says, pay attention to what he does” — was some of the best guidance ever given regarding public officials. No matter how eloquent or crude the person’s words may be, actions are a much superior measure.