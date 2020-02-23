51°F
Letters

LETTER: How to judge President Donald Trump

David Jaronik Pahrump
February 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Kathleen Kelley’s Thursday letter to the editor criticizing President Donald Trump displays a level of unawareness that has been perpetuated since before he was elected. After the past election, I, too, was unhappy. I did not vote for Mr. Trump but gave him the same opportunity to change my mind about his “job performance” that I did for the previous president.

But I found that following the advice of deceased Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer — ”don’t pay attention to what he says, pay attention to what he does” — was some of the best guidance ever given regarding public officials. No matter how eloquent or crude the person’s words may be, actions are a much superior measure.

LETTER: Nevada should ditch the caucus system
Jean Younker Maxwell Blanchard Las Vegas

We absolutely support your Wednesday editorial advocating for abandoning this chaotic and time-consuming caucuses as a means of awarding presidential delegates. Early voting for the Nevada caucuses was very confusing —- the ballot instructions were poor and volunteers were unsure how to handle questions about the process. They were, however, very dedicated to making sure the voter results were accurately recorded.