LETTER: How to solve the nation’s problems

Beth Ellyn Rosenthal Las Vegas
January 8, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

Robert H. Ferguson’s recent letter to the editor demonstrates what we have to fix to make America great again.

Find a problem. The Democrats automatically blame Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans automatically blame Joe Biden. Not helpful.

In this case, Mr. Ferguson blames Democrats for creating the need for Kroger to close some of its grocery stores. Why not blame the thieves, who are causing the closures? And maybe we can focus on why they are stealing food. Because they can’t afford to pay because of high grocery prices? Or wages aren’t keeping up?

Kroger store-closings are not a political problem. This is a societal problem. Stop blaming the other side and come together to focus on a fix.

