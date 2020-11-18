78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: How to solve the probem of police brutality

Ron Moers Henderson
November 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the Review-Journal over the past weeks, there have been numerous articles complaining about police brutality by either one specific officer or a department as a whole. As a retired officer, I offer a suggestion as to how this problem may be alleviated.

First, police agencies should trade in their current police vehicles for minivans. Each of these vans will then be outfitted with seats for up to 20 additional passengers. To fill these seats, various professionals will be recruited from the public as “experts” in their field. Once at the scene of an incident, the officer can call on the appropriate professional to assist him. Here is a sample list of the professionals needed to occupy those seats: a doctor, a lawyer, a social worker, a mental health expert, a nurse, a negotiator, an animal wrangler, an interpreter, a psychiatrist, a juvenile officer, a member of the clergy and a judge.

Sounds crazy? But in today’s world, officers have become everything to everyone. Front-line officers are currently involved in cases that include issues from mental illness, substance abuse, traffic accidents, and other human conditions that all of us encounter throughout our lives. That makes an officer vulnerable to a lawsuit by someone hoping to get rich. An example? An officer arrests a suspect who just killed five people, but didn’t know the man was insane. The man’s estate sues and wins $1 million dollars. Oh, wait. Now we have to add “fortune teller” to the list of professionals.

Obviously the idea of packing a minivan full of experts who would ride along with an officer during his shift is ludicrous. If you ever have to call the police, dial 911. You will not get a minivan, but you will get a highly trained officer ready to serve and protect you.

MOST READ
1
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
2
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
3
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
4
Resorts World hiring 6K workers
Resorts World hiring 6K workers
5
Las Vegas ranked top 5 Thanksgiving getaway despite COVID spike
Las Vegas ranked top 5 Thanksgiving getaway despite COVID spike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Democrats won’t put hands out on voter fraud
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

I’m not sure what the final counts will be, but wouldn’t it be better for all to know that this election was fair, honest and transparent?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Americans must stop the madness and division
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

Regardless of what side you’re on, we have just been through the most polarizing four years ever witnessed by Americans since the Civil War.

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden, attend a service at the Philadelphia Korean War Memor ...
LETTER: Joe and Jill Biden as Woodrow and Edith Wilson
Richard Kimmell La Vegas

Ladies and gentlemen: For your enjoyment for the next four years, we give you President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, in the roles of President Woodrow Wilson and first lady Edith Wilson.

Joe Biden (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s call for unity rings hollow
Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas

It is funny how people who never tried to bring our country together during the past four years all of a sudden now call for the country to come together