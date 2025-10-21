66°F
LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Young bicyclist killed in tragedy
New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LETTER: Going high or low?
An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 ...
LETTER: Nevada subsidies for film and TV production
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high pres ...
LETTER: Trump’s peace deal
Phil Winter Henderson
October 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

We could end these endless “continuing resolution” battles, government shutdown threats and the failure to balance the budget with one simple law — just a couple of pages long.

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election and lose their taxpayer-funded health and retirement benefits.

I guarantee we’d see some very sober thinking and compromise almost overnight.

In the real world, the rest of us get fired when we don’t meet expectations. It’s time Congress played by the same rules.

LETTER: Going high or low?
David Tulanian Henderson

It appears that President Donald Trump is settling scores with old political foes such as New York Attorney General Leticia James. Maybe he should respect his office and act like Michelle Obama.

LETTER: Trump’s peace deal
Rick Kern Incline Village

Kudos to President Donald Trump for his brilliant humanitarian work in bringing a hopeful peace to the Middle East. Let’s pray it holds.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada DMV creates a snitch line
Al Lasso Las Vegas

Creating a “snitch line” in Nevada for expired vehicle registrations is an Orwellian overreach that encourages citizens to surveil and report on one another, undermining trust and community cohesion.

