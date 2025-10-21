LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election.

We could end these endless “continuing resolution” battles, government shutdown threats and the failure to balance the budget with one simple law — just a couple of pages long.

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election and lose their taxpayer-funded health and retirement benefits.

I guarantee we’d see some very sober thinking and compromise almost overnight.

In the real world, the rest of us get fired when we don’t meet expectations. It’s time Congress played by the same rules.