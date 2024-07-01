LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway

Consideration should be given to installing tire-shredding spikes at freeway exit ramps, preventing vehicles from entering from the wrong direction.

LETTER: This is what the nation has to choose from?

What I’m about to suggest will in all probability attract a lot of criticism, but I don’t care because I value people’s lives more than the cost of implementing what I believe to be a solution to the much-too-common occurrence of entering a freeway from the wrong direction. Consideration should be given to installing tire-shredding spikes at freeway exit ramps, preventing vehicles from entering from the wrong direction.

Anyone opposed to this obviously does not consider the seriousness and heartbreaking implications caused by wrong-way freeway drivers.