LETTER: How will casinos deal with air filtration?

Casinos dominate, but not in a good way. They weren’t supposed to open until Phase 3 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recovery plan, yet they are now going to open on June 4 in Phase 2. What changed?

Casinos are still are going to allow smoking, but is there anything in their plans about how these big buildings are going to handle the air purification? What about the filters and air exchange regarding this transmission source? The rules should be even more stringent with convention centers.

The casinos think people are going to come to Las Vegas when they just can stay home and gamble in their different communities. Tell those of us who live here what is going to be done regarding this potential risk?