LETTER: How will we pay for Trump’s deportations?

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The question is out there: How are we going to pay for Donald Trump’s plan to deport those in the country illegally?

To start, consider the money currently being spent. Such as the money used to house them, the debit cards given to them, the phones given to them, the hotel rooms that are being paid for by the taxpayers, the medical costs and the welfare given to them. The savings accrued by stopping all of these payments would offset some of the costs to send them back.

Then they can come back legally.