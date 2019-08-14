LETTER: How would huge taxes affect Powerball players?

Most Powerball players hope to win big dollars, probably enough money to never work again. Under Sanders’ or de Blasio’s tax plans, only government would live the dream.

Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)

I recently watched a portion of an interview by prospective Democrat presidential candidate Bill de Blasio. Mr. de Blasio stated he would impose a 70 percent federal tax on all earnings of more than $2 million. I have read that Bernie Sanders would impose a 50 percent federal tax on all earnings over that threshold.

So how would huge taxes affect Powerball players?

I think most Powerball players hope to win big dollars, probably enough money to never work again. If Mr. de Blasio were president, a person winning a $2 million jackpot would receive $600,000 after taxes (no retirement). The government would receive $1.4 million. The big winner?

If a Powerball winner won a $20 million jackpot, he or she would receive $6 million after taxes. The U.S. government would receive $14 million. And if the Powerball winner was from California, the winner would receive $3.4 million after state and federal taxes.

Seems as if only governments would live the dream.