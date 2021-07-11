106°F
Letters

LETTER: How’s that ‘defund the police’ working out?

Don Perry Las Vegas
July 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Hey, Democrats, how is the defund the police movement going? How about a nice visit to the historic city of Chicago? Only 100 shootings and 18 homicides over the Fourth of July weekend. Let’s head to New York City — you know , maybe check out Times Square. Stay vigilant and ready to move at the sound of gunfire. Don’t worry, the mayor promises … wait for it … more cops.

How about a trip to Portland? You can burn and deface federal buildings without the scrutiny that the Capitol protesters are still facing. And let’s round out our tour in Minneapolis. This is where the movement is really working. Simple solution: You just burn down police headquarters.

Wake up, Democrats. Without law there’s no order.

