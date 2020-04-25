77°F
Letters

LETTER: Humor helping many Americans get through coronavirus crisis

Linda Reese Las Vegas
April 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

When historians look back at “The Age of the Quarantine” they will realize and confirm what a scary, depressing and deadly unprecedented time it was. Personal communication and interaction was severely restricted.

Soon, however, the internet wires started humming. It wasn’t long before the intelligent, creative and humorous minds got to work. Suddenly, there was an entirely new subject to make fun of that had nothing to do with politics or politicians: the coronavirus.

During this period, I have received some of the funniest, cleverest and outrageous emails and Facebook posts I have ever seen. It came in all forms, including cartoons, poems, pictures and music, just to name a few. It took our minds off the bad stuff for a while. We were able to chuckle, smile, laugh out loud and escape, momentarily, from the grim reality in which we were living.

The sense of humor of the American people has not died. No one or no thing can take that away from us. It will be a long time before we get back to normal. But, in the meantime, keep those funnies coming. God bless the American sense of humor.

