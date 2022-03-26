80°F
LETTER: Hunter Biden, a laptop and Democrats

Bruce Kester Henderson
March 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

In reading Victor Joecks recent column on The New York Times admitting the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop, I was reminded of a similar political specter created by the man this state now venerates as honorable. After falsely accusing Mitt Romney of not paying taxes without a thread of evidence, Harry Reid later stood as unabashed as the Times does now. When pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash about continuing to defend a statement that was not true, Mr. Reid responded, “Romney didn’t win, did he?” Great honor, eh?

