FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Washington Post has reported that 17 percent of Biden voters in the 2020 election would have switched their votes had government officials not dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation even though they knew it was real. Do the math. You don’t have to be a far-right extremist to believe the 2020 election was rigged. You just have to look at the facts.