Letters

LETTER: Hunter Biden gets a special counsel

David Lyons Las Vegas
August 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

After, individually, allowing the statue of limitations to expire on potential tax felonies and then constructing a plea deal that would have exonerated Hunter Biden from any crimes previously committed, David Weiss has been appointed as the special counselor to investigate the same individual?

C’mon man. This is unbelievable.

First, Mr. Weiss is a federal employee and shouldn’t have this position. Second, he has an obvious conflict of interest given his previous actions.

This special counsel appointment by Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland stinks to high heaven. We the people need to wake up and take our country back before it’s lost forever.

