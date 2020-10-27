47°F
Letters

LETTER: Hunter Biden rides that horse

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
October 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I think that maybe we are being too hard on Joe Biden regarding his enterprising son, Hunter. Thinking that political favors are wrong just depends on your perspective.

My father’s family was from Boston and, I suspect, from the same political background that Mr. Biden grew up in. When, after four years in college, I took my first job in a county health department, my uncle Joe was puzzled. See, in his world, county jobs such as mine were patronage positions, rewards for political loyalty.

It all depends on your perspective. My mother-in-law liked to say, “What’s the point of having a horse if you don’t ride it?”

