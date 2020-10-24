66°F
Letters

LETTER: Hunter Biden story deserves more attention

Don Brady Henderson
October 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Here we are two weeks from a presidential election, and the boldest headlines I have ever seen in the Review-Journal tout a nonstory about the president and Anthony Fauci (Tuesday). Sorry, this is yesterday’s news. The headlines and top story should be about Joe Biden’s pay-for-play schemes with his son, Hunter, as revealed by emails on Hunter’s forgotten laptop.

The evidence is clear and irrefutable, the Russia disinformation lies by Adam Schiff have been debunked and Joe Biden has been exposed by his own son as a corrupt liar who has used his nearly 50 years in politics to enrich himself and his family. Most worrisome is that, if Mr. Biden happens to get elected, will he be subject to blackmail or undue influence from the foreign governments he has been receiving kickbacks from. Why hasn’t the RJ focused on the real story of the day; a story that has the potential to affect all of our lives and the future direction of our country? And, why is this story being suppressed by social media and the major news outlets?

THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Supreme Court justices and population proportion
William Stockdale Las Vegas

Letter writer John Carrier believes it is a time to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court because the population is now 330 million.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Democrats spend, spend and spend
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Liberals always ignore logic and common sense when it comes to the economy. They are not concerned with the survival of our nation, they want only to win elections.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Saving Nevada’s wild horses
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas

Nevada is on the verge of getting manageable and humane treatment for its wild horses through the Wild Horse and Burro Program.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Review-Journal presidential poll
Paula Phelps Henderson

I suspect that many of those who answered “other” meant that their primary motivation was to keep Mr. Trump in office.