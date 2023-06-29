88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Hunter taking down his father

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
June 28, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los An ...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

That gurgling sound is President Joe Biden getting washed down the drain by his son, Hunter, who makes him proud because he’s done nothing wrong.

Several government whistleblowers testified before congressional committees last week, under oath. They claim the Bidens conspired with the Justice Department to get a sweet deal with the Delaware district attorney. Attorney General Merrick Garland denies the whistleblowers’ testimony, but he wasn’t under oath. Mr. Garland and the Bidens will be invited, of course, to set the record straight, which I’m sure they gladly will.

I suggest that the Bidens and the Democratic Party start worrying.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
3
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
4
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
5
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man
VICTOR JOECKS: FBI protects Biden in bribery scandal
VICTOR JOECKS: FBI protects Biden in bribery scandal
LETTER: Trump is toxic to Republicans in 2024
LETTER: Trump is toxic to Republicans in 2024
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump’s indictment shows a double standard and his own dumb decisions
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump’s indictment shows a double standard and his own dumb decisions
VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada Democrats want to force schools to allow boys in girls’ sports
VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada Democrats want to force schools to allow boys in girls’ sports