LETTER: Hunter taking down his father

Whistleblower testimony is damaging. I suggest that the Bidens and the Democratic Party start worrying.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

That gurgling sound is President Joe Biden getting washed down the drain by his son, Hunter, who makes him proud because he’s done nothing wrong.

Several government whistleblowers testified before congressional committees last week, under oath. They claim the Bidens conspired with the Justice Department to get a sweet deal with the Delaware district attorney. Attorney General Merrick Garland denies the whistleblowers’ testimony, but he wasn’t under oath. Mr. Garland and the Bidens will be invited, of course, to set the record straight, which I’m sure they gladly will.

I suggest that the Bidens and the Democratic Party start worrying.