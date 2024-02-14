LETTER: Hur report leaves the voters no choice

Mr. Biden is in the twilight of his years and requires constant assistance and shoring-up. Americans are sympathetic and understanding — but only up to a point.

Robert Hur’s recent special prosecutor’s report explains what most Americans, even those who voted for Joe Biden, already knew. Mr. Biden is in the twilight of his years and requires constant assistance and shoring-up. Americans are sympathetic and understanding — but only up to a point. I recall the adage, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

We also now know the reasons for Mr. Biden’s basement campaign in 2020; the hasty Afghanistan pull-out despite the advice of all the military experts; and why Barack Obama bought a home in Washington, D.C., and supported Hillary Clinton for president rather than his vice president in 2016.

We know the reasons for Mr. Biden’s serial lying and that the government moves by its own momentum regardless of the president. But that doesn’t ignore the fact that American voters have an obligation to vote for the most qualified presidential candidate. And now we all know who that person was in 2020, is now and will be in 2024. The Donald Trump trials now are all irrelevant.