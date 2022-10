In this March 21, 2021 photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Am I ever confused. When the Biden administration transports migrants from our borders in the middle of the night to some unknown location, no one says anything. Now that the Republicans bus migrants to other states, Democrats come unglued. God, please help America.