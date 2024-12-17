LETTER: Hypocrisy on health care

There is a lot of chatter on social media about the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare executive in New York. This includes a massive number of posts about the obscene profits the major health care companies make, and their practice of denying claims. The whole industry looks to hold greed and corruption far above the medical needs of their clients.

This brings me to the promises of Democrats campaigning for government-funded health care for all. They defend Obamacare, which generally allow these obscene practices in the health care industry. Obamacare drove costs up, not down.

Nevada has two Democratic senators who received campaign donations from these bad actors in the health care industry. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen took in thousands of dollars from the health-care lobby for their campaigns. That is the height of hypocrisy. If they truly believe in affordable health care for all, they would not have accepted these donations from such a corrupt industry. A true patriot would return that money or resign from office.