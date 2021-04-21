LETTER: I-15 traffic and train travel between Vegas and LA

Sunday’s article about the “jobs bill” aiding rail projects between Las Vegas and Los Angeles said approximately 47,000 vehicles travel Interstate 15 daily between the two regions.

(AP file)

Sunday’s article about the “jobs bill” aiding rail projects between Las Vegas and Los Angeles said approximately 47,000 vehicles travel Interstate 15 daily between the two regions. So we spend billions of dollars and 200 to 300 people ride the train daily. Now we have 46,700 vehicles on I-15 daily. Somebody needs to go back to school.