Letters

LETTER: I-15 traffic and train travel between Vegas and LA

John Hedwall Las Vegas
April 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP file)

Sunday’s article about the “jobs bill” aiding rail projects between Las Vegas and Los Angeles said approximately 47,000 vehicles travel Interstate 15 daily between the two regions. So we spend billions of dollars and 200 to 300 people ride the train daily. Now we have 46,700 vehicles on I-15 daily. Somebody needs to go back to school.

THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: But the COVID crisis is over
A.J. Maimbourg Las Vegas

Businesses are authorized to be open at up to 50 percent capacity in Nevada and will be fully opening up no later than June 1, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Responsible gun owners should support safeguards
Donald W. Barnard Reno

I am a gun owner and retired law enforcement, and I support H.R. 8, the U.S. House bill that would require criminal background checks for individual guns sales.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at a symposi ...
LETTER: Boycott “woke” corporations
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Isn’t it wonderful that corporations are now “woke” to the injustices in our society but they will do business in communist China.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: Nevada’s energy goals and natural gas
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

The Nevada goal of net zero emissions by 2050, approved two years ago by the Legislature, is already causing controversy.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: That horrible mask
Steve Bayliff Las Vegas

Governor Sisolak should drop the mask mandate and leave it up to individual businesses.