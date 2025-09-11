79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: I felt ripped off in Vegas, and I’m not coming back

The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas in 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vega ...
The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas in 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Buffet at Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image ...
The Buffet at Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image, closed in March 2025. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
President Donald Trump looks over a construction project in the Rose Garden of the White House, ...
LETTER: Trump should try trade school
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Slot machines at Resorts World are seen Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/La ...
LETTER: When the Las Vegas slots grow tight
Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
LETTER: Whistling past the tourism graveyard
David F. Eastman Gresham, Oregon
September 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In a May visit to see my brother, I stayed at the Luxor. I flew in on a Monday and left on a Thursday to take advantage of lower hotel rates. I love ancient Egyptian art, so I always stay at the Luxor. I booked a single room for $79 a night. Good price — except by the time the resort fee of $55 a night was added on, along with various taxes, my room was now $149 a night. Almost double.

Being a little hungry when I arrived, I went down to a Mexican restaurant in the Luxor and ordered a chicken burrito and a cold beer. I paid $58. You know, for a burrito and a beer I could get at any decent Mexican restaurant for $15.

On my next to last day at the casino, I rented a car and parked it in the Luxor parking lot for $22 a night, a perk I recall used to be free.

I have decided not to come to Vegas anymore. This is probably a decision hundreds of thousands of tourists are making. I will go to Reno or visit Native American casinos in my state and enjoy gambling, drinking, parking and sleeping without someone trying to get into my pants and steal my wallet.

When Vegas casino owners decide that they want tourists to come back — and not just the rich, but everyone — then maybe I will return for my $79 a night room, my $15 burrito and no parking fees.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump looks over a construction project in the Rose Garden of the White House, ...
LETTER: Trump should try trade school
Jo Ann Simmons Henderson

George Wills’ Sept. 4 commentary (“America has too many college students”) definitely hit the mark for me.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Single parents are not going to lose Medicaid — unless, of course, they are making substantial money and can afford to pay for health insurance for their children.

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard standing next to an MATV vehicle scan the ar ...
LETTER: What makes people feel unsafe
David Dandrea Henderson

We just watched a talking head on a cable news channel tell us sending National Guard troops to a city to help combat crime causes fear in the citizens.

The Lake Mead Marina on Lake Mead is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead on Thursday, A ...
LETTER: Put more water in Lake Mead
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The seven states that share the Colorado River have not agreed how to manage usage going forward.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Las ...
LETTER: Mayor Berkley is missing in action
Eric Manuel Las Vegas

In Las Vegas — the state’s largest city and the community most affected by the DMV shutdown — we have yet to hear from Mayor Shelley Berkley.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: How Las Vegas needs to reinvent itself
Thomas Teates Las Vegas

Las Vegas appears to be subjected to the perfect storm for tourism. Domestic tourists pretty much know the price of things.

Samantha Leyva De La Vega, left, and Za’Kariya-Henderson work in the classroom of Kinder ...
LETTER: You can really see Nevada’s education failures
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

We have had one of the lowest-ranked school systems in the country for a number of years. Those unprepared children pass up from grade to grade and eventually matriculate into general society.

Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
Deborah Nielson McGill, Nevada

I am alarmed by the proposal to transfer the Nevada History Museum in Ely and its buildings to the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc.

MORE STORIES