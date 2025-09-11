LETTER: I felt ripped off in Vegas, and I’m not coming back

In a May visit to see my brother, I stayed at the Luxor. I flew in on a Monday and left on a Thursday to take advantage of lower hotel rates.

The Buffet at Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image, closed in March 2025. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas in 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a May visit to see my brother, I stayed at the Luxor. I flew in on a Monday and left on a Thursday to take advantage of lower hotel rates. I love ancient Egyptian art, so I always stay at the Luxor. I booked a single room for $79 a night. Good price — except by the time the resort fee of $55 a night was added on, along with various taxes, my room was now $149 a night. Almost double.

Being a little hungry when I arrived, I went down to a Mexican restaurant in the Luxor and ordered a chicken burrito and a cold beer. I paid $58. You know, for a burrito and a beer I could get at any decent Mexican restaurant for $15.

On my next to last day at the casino, I rented a car and parked it in the Luxor parking lot for $22 a night, a perk I recall used to be free.

I have decided not to come to Vegas anymore. This is probably a decision hundreds of thousands of tourists are making. I will go to Reno or visit Native American casinos in my state and enjoy gambling, drinking, parking and sleeping without someone trying to get into my pants and steal my wallet.

When Vegas casino owners decide that they want tourists to come back — and not just the rich, but everyone — then maybe I will return for my $79 a night room, my $15 burrito and no parking fees.