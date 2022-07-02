LETTER: I have 30 years of teaching experience, but CCSD won’t hire me

There is too much red tape when it comes to hiring teachers.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The truth about the teacher shortage in the Clark County School District is inefficiency. I retired from NYC Department of Education four years ago. I have a Masters in Special Education. I have applied to CCSD. I received a phone call. Then nothing.

It mystified me how they claim a shortage and say that they will accept GEDs to teach, yet they question my credentials and want more than proof of my M.S.Ed. I want to teach. I cannot because of red tape. This is why the teacher shortage will never end in CCSD.

I would love help getting a job. After all, I only have 30 years of experience.