LETTER: I have 30 years of teaching experience, but CCSD won’t hire me
There is too much red tape when it comes to hiring teachers.
The truth about the teacher shortage in the Clark County School District is inefficiency. I retired from NYC Department of Education four years ago. I have a Masters in Special Education. I have applied to CCSD. I received a phone call. Then nothing.
It mystified me how they claim a shortage and say that they will accept GEDs to teach, yet they question my credentials and want more than proof of my M.S.Ed. I want to teach. I cannot because of red tape. This is why the teacher shortage will never end in CCSD.
I would love help getting a job. After all, I only have 30 years of experience.