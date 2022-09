Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In response to letter writer Robert Bencivenga‘s statement regarding support for Donald Trump if he is nominated for the GOP presidential ticket, the answer is this: Yes, I will vote for him. My reasons are simple. I enjoy cheap gas, cheap food, secure borders, low crime and a strong military. President Joe Biden’s policies have affected all of these areas. So, yes, I’m voting for Mr. Trump if he is nominated.