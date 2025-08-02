LETTER: ICE agents are in danger

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

In her Sunday letter to the editor, Tracey Howard writes that it’s “ridiculous” for ICE agents to wear masks to protect their identity while performing a very dangerous job. I guess she hasn’t been watching the news showing masked protesters in Los Angeles and other Democratic-controlled cities using violence against ICE agents. Tossing rocks and pieces of concrete at ICE agents clearly puts their lives in danger.

Elected officials preach violence and support masked protesters who they say are exercising their constitutional rights. Or are they afraid of being identified and arrested? In Los Angeles, the governor and mayor both called for the removal of Army Reservists sent to the city by President Donald Trump to quell violence. The work of ICE agents is “unpopular” with illegal immigrants with criminal records when compared to most days for police officers.

Why do Democratic leaders call for unmasking the agents? Simple: This would allow protesters to photograph the agents, find out where they live (it’s called Google and the internet) and then send protesters to agents’ homes to harass, threaten and potentially carry out violence against agents and their families. Remember when Nicholas Roske went to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home to kill him over a leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade?

The agents are working under the direction of White House border czar Tom Homan to carry out the overwhelming mandate voters gave Mr. Trump in November to remove illegal immigrants, starting with those with violent criminal records. Isn’t it pathetic that many Democratic leaders support illegal immigrants over law-abiding Americans and rush to create laws that would require agents to unmask? I and a majority of Americans clearly do not support this.