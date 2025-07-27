81°F
Letters

LETTER: ICE agents shouldn’t need to cover up their faces

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in C ...
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Tracey Howard Las Vegas
July 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Review-Journal has recently published a few letters to the editor supporting ICE agents wearing masks. These folks seem to think that these agents need those masks for their protection. That is ridiculous.

Police officers do their job without masks on their faces all the time. Police officers also show badges, which these ICE agents are choosing not to do. Perhaps if these ICE agents were actually doing their job properly, like the majority of police officers, they wouldn’t have to fear for their lives.

Rounding people up outside their court hearings and refusing to identify yourselves, or just randomly smashing windows to drag people out of their cars, is not normal and is not how these detentions should be done. The ICE agents have only themselves to blame if they are afraid. Do the job correctly and they should have no fear and no need to wear a mask.

