LETTER: ICE and the Strip

The recent letter from Ricky Kendall about ICE agents possibly avoiding the Strip to spare powerful people the disruption of arrests misses the point. The administration has stated that the focus is on criminals and the worst of the worst. Gainfully employed immigrants working at the resorts have never been the target, although they have gotten swept up in operations.

Most issues could be avoided if jurisdictions cooperated with criminal detainers. This isn’t rocket science, and the sanctuary city leaders could bring all the chaos to a stop.