LETTER: ICE and the Strip

Dale Smith Fort Mohave, Arizona
February 3, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

The recent letter from Ricky Kendall about ICE agents possibly avoiding the Strip to spare powerful people the disruption of arrests misses the point. The administration has stated that the focus is on criminals and the worst of the worst. Gainfully employed immigrants working at the resorts have never been the target, although they have gotten swept up in operations.

Most issues could be avoided if jurisdictions cooperated with criminal detainers. This isn’t rocket science, and the sanctuary city leaders could bring all the chaos to a stop.

A photo of Alex Pretti is displayed during a vigil for Alex Pretti by nurses and their supporte ...
LETTER: Joecks reaching for straws to justify Pretti shooting
Herbert Linden Henderson

Could Mr Joecks explain how many split-second decisions had to be made by the shooters between shots three and four, or five and six, or six and seven, or seven and eight, or eight and nine?

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Congress needs to exert oversight
Nathan Lachenmyer Las Vegas

Elections determine who governs. They do not eliminate the need for limits on executive power.

