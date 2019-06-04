LETTER: Ice rink will disturb small-town feel of downtown Henderson

Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

My husband and I are retired and moved to Henderson 20 years ago. We live within a five-minute drive of old downtown Henderson. We have always enjoyed it and appreciated its rich history.

Now the Henderson City Council wants to tear down our events plaza because they say it is too old (balderdash!), and they have made a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights to build an ice rink at a huge cost to the taxpayers. They think this will enhance and update downtown Henderson. But what’s next? Should we tear out all the old houses and build apartments? Should we tear out all the old shops and build upscale malls to keep up with Summerlin?

We are happy with what’s left of our small-town Henderson. Now the City Council wants to forever alter that. What a shame.