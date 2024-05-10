LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray.

I recently ordered a can of hair spray online to pick up in the store. Before the associate would give me my package, I had to show photo ID. This has happened to me at quite a few retail stores.

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray. Seems to me that we have our priorities out of whack when a retail order is more important than voting for president and other government officials.