Letters

LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Not politically motivated?
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: A proxy war on the United States
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline W ...
LETTER: Do the math on Brightline numbers
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Who is funding the progressive protest industry?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas
May 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I recently ordered a can of hair spray online to pick up in the store. Before the associate would give me my package, I had to show photo ID. This has happened to me at quite a few retail stores.

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray. Seems to me that we have our priorities out of whack when a retail order is more important than voting for president and other government officials.

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Those arrested on campus for breaking the law should be given a choice: Thirty days in jail and a criminal record or a garbage bag and gloves.

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
LETTER: Las Vegas should be happy to welcome the A’s
John Fields Henderson

Many of us look forward to the A’s arriving and appreciate the confidence owner John Fisher has in the Las Vegas area. We will work to make the team successful.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Giving Donald Trump a pass
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

Listen to the evidence that will be presented at Donald Trump’s trials before reaching any conclusions. And remember that those giving the most damning testimony will likely be Republicans.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Why does Las Vegas keep building houses?
Russell Boyd Las Vegas

How can we ask the federal government for additional funds to fight the drought when we keep pulling billions of gallons of water out of the Colorado River, which feeds Lake Mead?

LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
LETTER: EVs will soon be ready for prime time
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
LETTER: Justice is not always served
COMMENTARY: Think the ’24 election Is ugly? 1828 says ‘hold my beer’
LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu