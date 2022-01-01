47°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Idaho offers guidance to new residents

Carson West Henderson
December 31, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 a ...
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 at the California border is being installed on Interstate 11 at the Nevada/Arizona border. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Here and there

While visiting family and friends in Idaho, I picked up this “Welcome to Idaho” memo in a hardware store located in central Idaho. Like Nevada, Idaho is seeing a large influx of people (particularly from California) moving there.

“Welcome to Idaho: You came here from there because you didn’t like there, and now you want to change here to be like there. We are not racist, phobic or anti-whatever-you-are, we simply like here the way it is and most of us actually come here because it is not like there, wherever there was. You are welcome here, but please stop trying to make here like there. If you want here to be like there you should not have left there to come here, and you are invited to leave here and go back there at your earliest convenience.”

Our Legislature, governor and the people of Nevada should take heed.

MOST READ
1
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
2
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
3
Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded
Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded
4
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
5
Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list
Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Hawley
LETTER: Don’t forget Tom Hawley
Karen Long Las Vegas

Upbeat “Chopper Tom” was a daily presence in many lives.