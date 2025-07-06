LETTER: Ideas for implementing bold change

President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” was pushed through the House and Senate along party lines. Like many other bills, it was packed with wasteful spending, special-interest deals and dishonest political spin. Sadly, many of our elected officials no longer vote based on conscience or the will of the people. Instead, they take orders from party leaders — career politicians who seem more interested in keeping power than doing what’s right.

The voices of the people are being ignored. If our representatives don’t follow the dictates of leadership, then their political careers are almost certainly doomed.

Over the past few months, I’ve contacted members of our Nevada congressional delegation several times. I asked a simple question: Where do you stand on a balanced budget amendment and term limits? These are reforms supported by most Americans. I didn’t receive a single response. That silence speaks volumes.

It feels as if members of Congress have forgotten who they work for. The Founding Fathers never imagined the level of debt and dysfunction we’re seeing today. With a congressional approval rating below 30 percent, politicians are off course and failing America.

America deserves better. It’s time for bold change. We need a Balanced budget amendment and real term limits. Honest leadership means listening to the people, not clinging to power. Which of our representatives will step up? Or maybe it’s time we elect new ones who will?