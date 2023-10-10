78°F
Letters

LETTER: Identity politics at work on the Democratic side

Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas
October 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

I am thinking of starting a consulting company. I will need only one employee other than myself. I think I will post an ad in the Review-Journal and on social media seeking a straight white male for the job. Of course, the Review-Journal would not take my ad and those on social media would call me a racist, bigot, homophobe, etc. Also I think this would be illegal.

So when the president said he would consider only a Black woman for the Supreme Court and when California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would only consider a Black woman to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, what does that make them? To those on the left, that would make them bigots, racists, homophobes, etc.

LETTER: Boulder Highway becoming a die-way
Bill Franz Henderson

Jaywalking is a serious problem in the Las Vegas area. Nowhere is this more apparent than along an 18-mile stretch of Boulder Highway.

LETTER: Las Vegans face the mosquito menace
Judith Anderson Las Vegas

Isn’t it time for the powers that be to institute a mosquito abatement plan? Public health is at risk.

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: School district playing games in contract negotiations
Robert Bray Las Vegas

If district officials think that their shenanigan’s with statistics will fool the public, they needs to realize that everyone is sick of teachers being treated as though they are incidental.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers questi ...
LETTER: House Republicans step on a rake
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

It never surprises me how Republicans seize defeat out of the jaws of victory.

