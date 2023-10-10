LETTER: Identity politics at work on the Democratic side

President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

I am thinking of starting a consulting company. I will need only one employee other than myself. I think I will post an ad in the Review-Journal and on social media seeking a straight white male for the job. Of course, the Review-Journal would not take my ad and those on social media would call me a racist, bigot, homophobe, etc. Also I think this would be illegal.

So when the president said he would consider only a Black woman for the Supreme Court and when California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would only consider a Black woman to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, what does that make them? To those on the left, that would make them bigots, racists, homophobes, etc.