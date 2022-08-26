91°F
LETTER: Ideologues on both sides have plenty of blind spots

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
August 25, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in ...
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

I always marvel at how political ideologues — be they progressive or conservative — are unable to see the obvious or, if they see it, choose not to.

While I am a conservative, and most certainly enjoyed the success that President Donald Trump experienced during his four years in office, I also saw what many on the right didn’t see: Mr. Trump was a controversial and bombastic figure. I didn’t like many of his outlandish comments and assertions, and I wished he would have kept his comments to himself. Yet, as mentioned, I thought his agenda and accomplishments were outstanding.

On the other hand, I can’t understand how it is that progressives, along with the mainstream media, are incapable of admitting the obvious: President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities are failing and his policies have led to high inflation, open borders, the loss of our energy independence, high gasoline prices and the horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal.

November offers an opportunity for change. Many will still choose to deny the obvious or not to look at the obvious. But if we don’t make the necessary changes, the obvious will continue.

