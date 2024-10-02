88°F
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …

LETTER: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
LETTER: The Las Vegas water police may be a bit aggressive
John Anastasoff Kingman, Arizona
October 1, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.

LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.

