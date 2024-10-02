LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
… look to Sacramento.
Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.
New Pac 12 looks a lot like the old Mountain West.
A class-action lawsuit in waiting?
I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.
The mandated three-day-a-week “fall” watering schedule is unreasonable while the temperatures are still at 100 degrees and above.
There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.
What about the damage caused by solar plant?
An exercise in “democracy.”
A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.
Please consider the health of employees and patrons. Doing what is right is not always popular.
Who wants four more years of this agony?