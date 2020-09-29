78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: If Donald Trump won’t concede, we should all go on strike

Matthew Stuermer Las Vegas
September 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

If Joe Biden wins the Electoral College but President Donald Trump refuses to concede due to claims of a rigged election (phony ballots, illegal immigrant votes, Chinese interference, etc.), Americans need to be ready to go on strike until Mr. Trump does concede.

American companies and workers make the economy run, and they have the power to stop it if the loser of the election won’t leave. Garbage collectors, postal workers, grocery clerks, bus drivers, police, nurses and bankers can all call out until Mr. Trump concedes. The NFL and college athletes can refuse to play again until Mr. Trump concedes. Entire corporations can stop operating until Mr. Trump concedes.

We do not need to pray that large protests or — heaven forbid — Republican senators will sway Mr. Trump. A half-closed economy will ensure the election results are honored.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
3
Nevada motorists hit with late registration fees after grace period
Nevada motorists hit with late registration fees after grace period
4
Las Vegas trial participants want to bring about COVID vaccine
Las Vegas trial participants want to bring about COVID vaccine
5
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, S ...
LETTER: Global warming and forest fires
Chip Henry Las Vegas

The fires are not being blamed on the change in heat but more on droughts brought on by climate change.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)
LETTER: Make protesters march in the daylight
Mike McCallister Kingman, Ariz.

If we were really serious about stopping the rioting, we would make all demonstrations be held during daylight hours.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Trump puts democracy at risk
Michael Stella Henderson

America has been the greatest democracy in the world from the time of its creation, but that greatness is in jeopardy.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Two photos, two worlds
Fran Abbott Las Vegas

Please, Las Vegans, wear your masks and keep your distances