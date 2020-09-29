LETTER: If Donald Trump won’t concede, we should all go on strike

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

If Joe Biden wins the Electoral College but President Donald Trump refuses to concede due to claims of a rigged election (phony ballots, illegal immigrant votes, Chinese interference, etc.), Americans need to be ready to go on strike until Mr. Trump does concede.

American companies and workers make the economy run, and they have the power to stop it if the loser of the election won’t leave. Garbage collectors, postal workers, grocery clerks, bus drivers, police, nurses and bankers can all call out until Mr. Trump concedes. The NFL and college athletes can refuse to play again until Mr. Trump concedes. Entire corporations can stop operating until Mr. Trump concedes.

We do not need to pray that large protests or — heaven forbid — Republican senators will sway Mr. Trump. A half-closed economy will ensure the election results are honored.