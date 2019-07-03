94°F
Letters

LETTER: If Donald Trump’s a fascist, he needs to work on that media thing

Adolph Kropatschek North Las Vegas
July 2, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The proposed list of early warning signs of fascism in Juan N. Valdez’s Thursday letter is not quite the “good fit” that he thinks it is. Especially with regard to the “controlled mass media.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

With an actively hostile and predominantly liberal press that consistently provides one-sided, negative coverage of President Donald Trump more than 90 percent of the time, the media are — if anything — undeniably securely under the control of the opposition.

If this were otherwise, then the incurable fascist delusions of progressive politicos might find a more concrete basis in reality as everyone’s favorite Nazi undertook to actively re-educate those who oppose him. Concentration camps anyone?

