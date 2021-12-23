LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Everyone is aware of the shocking Jan. 6 “insurrection.” More than 700 people at the Capitol that day have been charged with crimes.

I have read through more than 200 of the charges. Typically, they read along the lines of: theft of government property; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; or disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

But I could not find any charges for the crime of “insurrection,” a serious offense that can result in as much as a 10-year prison term. According to the nonpartisan Marshall Project, insurrection is defined as “to incite, assist in or engage in a full-on rebellion against the government: a step beyond just conspiring against it and requiring that significant violence be involved.”

Isn’t it odd that we endured an “insurrection” with possibly no charges of “insurrection”? Could it be that the left-leaning politicians and media did a little sensationalizing? Maybe there was no “insurrection.” The event should be renamed. Any ideas?