LETTER: If John Bolton has something to say, he should speak up

No need for him to testify in Trump impeachment trial.

John Bolton. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

If John Bolton, now a private citizen, has information regarding corruption at the highest levels of our government, he shouldn’t be asked to testify, subpoenaed or prevented from testifying. He should do the truly patriotic thing and appear on a national news show and tell us all what he knows.

Why put the details in a book if it’s so critical to our democracy? Speak the hell up.