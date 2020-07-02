LETTER: If protesters hate the United States so much, why don’t they leave?

We are supposed to join them in tearing down the greatest country in the history of the world?

Recently in Portland, Oregon, protesters pulled down a statue of George Washington, wrapped it in the flag of this country and set fire to it. Is this a hate crime or not? No, it is just a peaceful protest, we are told.

Burn people’s businesses or loot a Walmart and the cable news anchor tells viewers, “These people are just frustrated.”

These people hate police, they hate the president and they hate America. Yet we are supposed to join them in tearing down the greatest country in the history of the world?

People, if you hate us, you know you are free to leave. Please do.