LETTER: If Republicans win big in the fall …

In his Sunday letter, Mark Wolfson discusses the possibility that a red wave will change the political terrain. But he argues that even if Republicans have electoral success, the country may not change much. I don’t agree with his reasoning, but as far as his conclusions go, I agree that it will be hard to restore our energy independence, tame inflation, regain control of our southern border and rebuild world confidence in our leadership.

To illustrate, try this thought experiment: Imagine you have an empty ceramic cup on the edge of your desk. Imagine you accidentally push the cup over the edge where it shatters on your tile floor. Consider the time it would take to repair the cup compared to how long it took to break it.

It’s a lot easier to break things than fix them.